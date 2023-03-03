Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Strugged With Tumor Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy

Ed Sheeran is opening up about wife Cherry Seaborn's private health scare. The Grammy winner, 32, announced his new album Subtract this week, revealing that one of the inspirations behind the record was his wife being diagnosed with a tumor during her pregnancy with their second child.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he said in the announcement of his new album. "It's been an incredibly tough time for Cherry and Ed," an insider later told The Sun. "The tumour came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn't operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary." The source added, "But after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well. They both hope it will be a much better 2023." Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed daughter Jupiter in May 2022, having previously had daughter Lyra in 2020.

Sheeran opened up about the impact Seaborn's health scare and the death of his best friend had on him while sharing the news of his new album, which he said was the result of a decade "trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album" and "a series of events [that] changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out," he said. "And in just over a week I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts." Opening up about his emotional state during that time, Sheeran said he was "spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety."

"I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air," the singer/songwriter continued. "As an artist I didn't feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn't accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life." Subtract is "opening the trapdoor into my soul," Sheeran concluded. "For the first time, I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life."