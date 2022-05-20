Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Welcome Second Baby Together in Surprise Fashion

✖

Ed Sheeran is a girl dad times two. The "Shape of You" singer, 31, took to Instagram to share that he and wife his Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second baby together. The baby girl marks the pairs second daughter. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," her captioned a photo of baby shocks on a brown baby blanket. The couple were already proud parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

For Lyra's birth, they made a similar announcement. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket. It appears baby socks and baby blankets are their birth announcement tradition.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he added in the post. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

Sheeran has been open about how fatherhood has changed him for the better. He says being a dad has given him much joy outside of being a creative.

"I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."