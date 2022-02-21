YouTube Star and Music Mogul Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star and music entrepreneur, died Sunday, just weeks after attending the Brit Awards. He was only 31. Edwards is best known for founding SBTV, a music platform that helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, and other artists.

Edwards’ company confirmed his death to the BBC on Sunday. No cause of death was announced. He reportedly performed as a DJ in North London Saturday night, and his death happened Sunday morning. He published his last Instagram post on Feb. 17, sharing an old picture of himself with Sheeran.

Edwards was born in London in 1990 and started SBTV as a YouTube channel in 2006, reports Variety. The channel’s name was a reference to his rap stage name, SmokeyBarz. While the channel quickly gained a following, Edwards earned a BTEC diploma in media moving image from Ealing Art College.

SBTV focused on discovering new artists, including many who would become famous around the world. Aside from Sheeran, Dave, and Skepta, other artists who shared their early work on the platform include Rita Ora, Jessie J, Bugzy Malone, and Krept & Konan. The YouTube channel has over 1.22 million subscribers and its videos crossed 1 billion views.

Edwards used his fame for good. He founded JE Delve, a charity to provide education and job opportunities for young people in west London. He also supported mental health programs and was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, Prince Charles’ youth charity for young entrepreneurs. In 2014, he was awarded an MBE.

Edwards helped so many that his death shocked more than just the music community. MP Rupa Huq called him a “local hero and pioneer of British urban music,” and praised him for being proud of his Acton roots. “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted.

“Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would,” actor Adam Deacon wrote. “He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards.”