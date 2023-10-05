Ed Sheeran Reveals He Dug His Own Grave in His Backyard

Sheeran says he wants his children to be able to visit the site after his passing.

Ed Sheeran is rumored to have built a "crypt" behind his home, although that may not be entirely true. "I wouldn't say it's a crypt," Sheeran, 32, said in an interview with GQ published on Wednesday, October 4, describing his chapel as a proper memorial for his deceased loved ones.

In addition to hosting wedding ceremonies for his friends at the sanctuary, Sheeran also described that he decided to construct his own final resting place that his children could visit to remember him after his passing. "It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," he explained. "People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."

During the past few years, Sheeran has suffered a great deal of loss. His mentor, Michael Gudinski, passed away in 2021 at age 68. At Gudinski's memorial service in Australia in 2021, Sheeran sang a song he wrote in honor of his friend called "Visiting Hours," which was a deeply moving tribute to him. It was the following year, in February 2022, that Sheeran lost his best friend, Jamal Edwards, at the age of 31. Weeks later, Sheeran lost his close friend and cricketing buddy Shane Wane.

While Sheeran has spoken openly about his grief in his music, most of his private life remains hidden. With his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters, Lyra, 3, and Jupiter, 17, Sheeran resides at his estate in Framlingham, U.K., which he reportedly purchased for $5 million.

In January 2018, Sheeran announced his engagement to Seaborn, 31, before secretly getting married the following year. Sheeran confirmed their union on his 2019 song, "Remember the Name," featuring and Eminem.

"[I actually wrote it] before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he said in an interview with Charlemagne The God in July 2019. "[I thought] someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously, it's already come out."

Earlier in December 2018, Sheeran announced he was taking a break from the music industry, and less than a year later, in September 2020, the two announced they welcomed their first child.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," the Sheeran wrote on Instagram at the time. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed."