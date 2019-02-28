Ed Sheeran Reportedly Marries Cherry Seaborn in Secret ‘Tiny’ Ceremony

Are Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn married?

According to The Sun‘s Dan Wootton, Sheeran and Seaborn reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at his English country estate in Suffolk just before Christmas.

The “quiet” ceremony, according to the outlet, was only attended by roughly 40 close friends and family members, which did not include his Rita Ora, John Mayer, or his fellow “Everything Has Changed” singer Taylor Swift.

“It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest,” a source told the outlet. “He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.”

“It’s amazing that he’s the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed,” the source added. “”Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.”

The couple, now more than two months into their alleged marriage, are planning a larger “festival-style party” with their wider group of friends in the summer. According to the source, the celebration will be “all singing and dancing, and they’ll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends.”

The “Perfect” singer and Seaborn had been childhood friends, first meeting at school when he was 11. Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until the summer of 2015, when they reconnected and shared their first date at Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July party.

“I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’” Sheeran previously told PEOPLE. “The rest is history.”

In January of 2018, the couple announced that they had become engaged in December of 2017, Sheeran sharing a grainy Polaroid of himself kissing Seaborn that he captioned, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

In the months that followed, rumors swirled that they had secretly married, though in February of 2018, Sheeran had shot down rumors that a ring spotted adorning Seaborn’s hand was a marriage band.

“No, I’m not married,” he told reporters.

So far, neither Sheeran nor Seaborn have commented on the most recent marriage speculation.