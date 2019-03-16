Dylan Sprouse Says ‘Riverdale’ Cast ‘Pretty Damaged’ Over Luke Perry’s Death

Dylan Sprouse recently spoke about Luke Perry‘s death and revealed that the Riverdale cast is “pretty damaged” over it.

Sprouse is the twin brother of Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse — who plays Jughead in the series — and the former Zack & Cody co-star shared his honest-yet-brief thoughts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All I’ll say about that, not being as close with the entire cast, [is that] I think everyone is expectedly pretty damaged about it,” the 26-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “He was an electric soul, and even [in] the short amount of time that I met him, he had a big impact.”

Perry tragically passed away last week, after suffering a stroke in February.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” a statement issued on behalf of his family read. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Following Perry’s untimely passing, Cole spoke directly about how he and the rest of the Riverdale cast had been handling the loss.

“We’re recovering, yeah. It’s obviously not the easiest thing to talk about, but he was well-loved and there’s been an outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, which just goes to show what a wonderful person he was and how much he impacted people’s lives and impacted our lives,” he said. “But I know that his family has requested privacy during this period and I respect that quite a bit.”

Many of Perry’s past co-stars from 90210 have also posted memorials to their fallen castmate, with Jason Priestley recently taking to Instagram to share his feelings.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Priestley captions a photo of he and Perry.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” he added.

Riverdale producers have stated that Perry’s death will be addressed on the series. There will also be a 90210 reunion mini-series this year that is said to also be planning a way to pay tribute to the late actor.