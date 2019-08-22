‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Delta Airlines After 8-Hour Wait

Emma Slater isn’t very happy with Delta Airlines after her flight experienced some serious delays — without any accommodations from the airline service. The fan-favorite Dancing With the Stars pro took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning to complain about her flight.

She shared a video of Delta employees telling the “hundreds of passengers of flight 975” who she said waited on the tarmac “for a total of 8 hours” and had to “get off the aircraft twice for a multitude of reasons including mechanical” that the airline would not be providing hotels for them overnight in New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, a large crowd gathered around a Delta desk and started yelling at the employees when one announced they would not receive a complimentary hotel stay.

Check this out. Disgraceful. @Delta telling the hundreds of passengers of flight 975 (after waiting on the tarmac for a total of 8 hours and having to get off the aircraft twice for a multitude of reasons including mechanical) that they won’t provide hotels for us. @foxnewsalert pic.twitter.com/iBhuIpSRN1 — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) August 22, 2019

Delta replied to Slater’s tweet apologizing for the incident and asked her to message the account directly to settle the matter.

Slater’s flight, which was from New York City to Los Angeles, was delayed nearly 10 hours in total. According to FlightStats, it departed JFK at 11:40 p.m. and arrived at LAX at 4:28 a.m., although it was scheduled to depart at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at 6:50 p.m. Slater said she recorded the video inside the JFK Delta terminal at 1:54 a.m. Thursday after the passengers were forced to get off the plane.

Slater was attempting to head home to Los Angeles after leaving New York, where she and the rest of her DWTS pro castmates appeared on Good Morning America to introduce the celebrities for Season 28, which is set to premiere in September. The stars slated to compete are: Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, pop star Ally Brooke, NBA alum Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, model Christie Brinkley and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Along with Slater, they will be paired with pros Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov and Brandon Armstrong.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen / Contributor / Getty