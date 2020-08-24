'DWTS' Host Tyra Banks Shows Love for Kamala Harris After Nomination

✖

Dancing With the Stars' newest host Tyra Banks is throwing her support behind a certain political candidate. On Aug. 12, Banks took to Instagram in order to voice her support for Sen. Kamala Harris, who was recently named as Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate for the upcoming election. Harris formally accepted the vice-presidential nomination on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, which took place on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Banks posted a photo of Harris, which came alongside a supportive caption. The former America's Next Top Model host wrote, "Let's. Do. This." She also included a hashtag that simply read, "#Proud." About a week after Biden announced that Harris would be his running mate, the California senator spoke at the DNC, during which she took aim at the incumbent President Donald Trump and opened up about the road ahead with the presidential election, as NPR noted. She said, "Make no mistake, the road ahead will not be not easy. We will stumble. We may fall short. But I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly. We will speak truths. And we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us." Harris added, "We believe that our country — all of us, will stand together for a better future. We already are."

Just like Harris, Banks was recently nominated for a new position herself. In mid-July, ABC announced that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning as hosts for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming 29th season. Instead, Banks would take over the position, serving as the sole host of the program. At the time, the model noted that she has been a fan of the series and even referenced the legacy that longtime host Bergeron would be leaving behind. "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," Banks said in the statement. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats." DWTS is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.