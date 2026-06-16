Glen Powell’s Romantic Life Hits the Headlines – as His Latest Movie Finds Box Office Success

This just might be the summer of Glen Powell.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor has seemingly found both love and box office success. TMZ recently published pictures of Powell and actress Michelle Randolph locking lips in NYC over the weekend. Click here to see the photos.

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In addition to their PDA, Powell and Randolph hit the streets of NYC, looking very much like a couple. Their Big Apple jaunt included hand holding and plenty of smiles.

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Of course, the pair has plenty to smile about other than their budding romance. Randolph, 28, has seen her career take off. She’s played Ainsley Norris in the hit Paramount + show Landman since 2024, and earlier this year she was part of the highly anticipated Scream 7.

37-year-old Powell has quickly become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Since his co-leading role in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 he’s been a near constant on both streaming and the big screen with leading roles in Twisters (2024), The Running Man (2025), Hit Man (2023), Anyone but You (2023), Chad Powers (2025) and more.

Powell’s most recent role was the voice of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie which premiered in the United States this spring and has become a massive box office success. The movie’s grossed more than $1 billion worldwide with just a $110 million budget. It’s already become the highest-grossing film of the year and is the second highest-grossing video game movie of all time, trailing only Mario, its predecessor.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie had a massive three-day opening weekend, taking in $131.7 million at the box office. Those numbers sparked the attention of Polymarket, which is currently trading Powell’s most recent movie at 3% to be the movie with the biggest opening week in 2026. The movie currently trails Avengers: Doomsday (64%) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (42%), which are being traded at the highest percentages of being the movie release with the top opening weekend for the year.

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Those results won’t be known for another six months. What we already know is that it’s good to be Glen Powell.

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