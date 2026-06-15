‘ALF’ Mom Anne Schedeen Dead at 77

Hollywood is mourning this week after actress passed away over the weekend at the age of 77.

Schedeen was most commonly known for her role as Kate Tanner on the 1980s sitcom ALF. The sitcom spanned four seasons, airing from 1986 to 1990.

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Her passing was made public by a post on her official Facebook page which read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story.”

“We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her,” the statement continued. “She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor.”

Los Angeles, CA – 1985: Anne Schedeen promotional photo for the ABC tv series ‘Braker’.(Photo by Bob D’Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Prior to landing a main role on ALF, Schedeen had parts in a popular TV shows Three’s Company, The Incredible Hulk, The Six Million Dollar Man, Simon & Simon and more.

Of her experience on ALF, Schedeen told Holiday Heroes, a charity organization that assists disadvantaged families, the following, in part: “I kept reading scripts. I almost got involved with one, then withdrew at the last minute. Then I read ALF. I said ‘This is funny. It makes me laugh.’ I met the people involved. I met ALF and became more convinced I wanted to do it. That little alien made me laugh.”

Following the conclusion of ALF, Schedeen mainly acted on the big screen, which included roles in movies such as Praying Mantis and Heaven’s Prisoners. She returned to television in 2001, appearing in three episodes of Judging Amy.

A cause of death has not been made public.