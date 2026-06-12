Update on NFL Player Who Killed Woman and Dog in Crash

Henry Ruggs, a former member of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been denied parole nearly five years after his involvement in a car crash that killed a woman and her dog.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners ruled on Thursday that Ruggs will not receive early release from prison. He had previously met with the board via Zoom in late May to make his request.

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If granted, he would have been released from prison in August. The denial means that his next parole hearing will be approximately May 24, 2027, three months before his mandatory release date.

The fatal crash occurred in November 2021. Ruggs, then a member of the Raiders, traveled at an estimated 156 mph in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. He then collided with a Toyota RAV4 traveling 43 mph.

This collision propelled the RAV4 571 feet. The vehicle then caught on fire. The driver, 23-year-old Tina Tintor, and her dog, Max, both died in the crash. The coroner ruled that Tintor died from thermal injuries.

Ruggs refused a field sobriety test at the time of the crash. However, a blood draw two hours later put his blood-alcohol content at 0.161, twice the legal limit in Nevada.

The Raiders cut Ruggs the day after the fatal crash. He later pleaded guilty and remained under house arrest until his sentencing in November 2023.

“Not a minute goes by where I don’t think of the pain I caused her family, her friends and the Las Vegas community,” Ruggs said during his May parole hearing, per the Associated Press.

The former NFL player also said at the time that he took full responsibility for the fatal crash and that he prayed for Tintor’s family on a daily basis.

According to the AP, Ruggs met with Tintor’s family to apologize. He also spent some of his time incarcerated trying to educate young people about the dangers of drinking and driving.