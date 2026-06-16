Ryan Reynolds Pays off Massive Debt Amidst ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Speculation

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively just spent millions of dollars in an effort to continue construction on a mansion in New York.

Numerous contractors had filed claims against the power couple in recent months stating that they had been unpaid for work on Reynolds and Lively’s Lewisboro, New York residence which is located on more than 100 acres.

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TMZ now reports that Reynolds, 49, and Lively, 38, paid a combined $2.1 million to satisfy multiple claims against the couple. The claims were satisfied as of May 26. The couple purchased the land, which is in northern Westchester County, in 2018 and have spent close to a decade building what is said to be a nearly 15,000-square-foot home on the land.

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The payment comes almost six months to the day until Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters. That’s a Marvel film in which Reynolds is not confirmed to appear in, though Polymarket feels differently. With cameos for the movie continuously being speculated about, Polymarket sees Reynolds trading at 79% to appear as his Deadpool character in the latest Avengers installment.

While fans wait to see if Reynolds will appear on the big screen in Doomsday, construction on his Lewisboro mansion will continue.

The Reynolds/Lively property is seemingly a world away from where both actors grew up. Reynolds is a native of Vancouver, British Columbiana and Lively is from Los Angeles. Currently, the couple and their four children reportedly reside in Pound Ridge, New York.

Pound Ridge is less than 10 miles from the still-being-built Reynolds/Lively compound in Lewisboro, so the movers won’t have to go far. They might even get a discount because of the proximity of old and new locations. Though, after shelling out $2.1 million, moving expenses probably are of little concern to the A listers.

And if anyone can afford a $2 million-plus push to get contractors to put hammer to nail, it’s Reynolds and his better half. The Deadpool star has a reported net worth of between $350 – 450 million. He’s accumulated his wealth mostly through his movie career – which also includes box office hits like National Lampoon’s Van Wilder and Free Guy.

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Lively is estimated to be worth upwards of $30 million. She’s had prominent TV and film roles in The Town, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Gossip Girl and more. Lively also directed the music video for Taylor Swift’s song “I Bet You Think About me.” Swift is the godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ three daughters.

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