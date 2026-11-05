‘DWTS’ Celeb Speaks on Being the ‘Villain’ of Her Season

One year after she was voted off Dancing With the Stars after just four weeks, Hilaria Baldwin opens up about being the “villain” of the show’s Season 34.

While speaking to Us Weekly at the Minky Couture Takes NYC VIP Red Carpet Celebration with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea in New York City last month, Baldwin discussed competing on the show.

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“One of the hardest things — especially people who come from the ballroom world, which I came from — was the drama,” she explained.

Baldwin then said she “became the villain” on the show because of her ballroom dancing background. “Not that it was a secret. They knew that going [in]. But people have very strong feelings about dancers who go [on] there.”

She further reflected on the lessons she learned while competing on the show. “We’re raised having this stuff drilled into us by the top dance teachers in the world. Sometimes people forget this is all about the celebrity’s journey, but these pros that are on there are some of the best dancers that have ever existed.”

The TV personality was paired with dance pro Gleb Savchenko during her time on the show. Baldwin and Savchenko were voted off following a less-than-stellar performance during the season’s Disney Night.

Baldwin then spoke about Val Chmerkovskiy and his recent 1-week suspension after he made inappropriate comments to judge Carrie Ann Inaba about her criticism of his wife, Jenna Johnson, and her partner Harry Shum Jr.’s performance during Super Bowl Night.

“I have known him since we’re teenagers and Val is a savant,” she shared. “Val’s an amazing dancer. Maks Chmerkovskiy and Gleb too. Gleb is an amazing dancer. They know what they’re doing.”

Baldwin also spoke about the lift that Inaba criticized Johnson and Shum Jr. for.

“We typically dance on a tour with a lot of other dancers in a ballroom competition. This is a show competition. That’s the format of dancing tours,” she noted. “You could interpret it whether it was a lift or not.”

She went on to add, “Ultimately, it’s a TV show. It’s gonna be OK. It’s a big family, and they are all gonna get together, and it is going to be fine. They’ve known each other a long time, but I always remember that these pros are some of the top dancers ever, and I don’t ever want that to be lost on the audience.”