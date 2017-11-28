Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Takes Top Spot on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Dwayne Johnson isn’t just the king of the box office. He’s also the king of social media, topping a new ranking of actors on social media.

A new ranking published by social network analysis firm MVP Index lists The Rock as the top actor on social media through Nov. 21. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ranking is based on The Rock’s social engagements and the growth of his subscriber base.

The Rock has 96.2 million followers on Instagram, 12.2 million followers on Twitter and 58 million likes on Facebook. He can use these platforms to promote his latest movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and share stories of his philanthropy.

Coincidentally, Johnson’s Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart took seventh on the list. The comedian has 23.8 million likes on Facebook, 53.3 million followers on Instagram and 35 million followers on Twitter.

Justice League and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot came in second after a successful post about her recent GQ photoshoot.

Stranger Things actors dominated the new ranking. Noah Schnapp came in third, Finn Wolfhard finished fourth and Millie Bobby Brown was fifth. Gaten Matarazzo was in eighth.

Zendaya, who starred in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, took 10th on the list. Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell came in ninth after finishing 15th in the previous ranking.

Here’s the full list:

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

2. Gal Gadot

3. Noah Schnapp

4. Finn Wolfhard

5. Millie Bobby Brown

6. Jennifer Lopez

7. Kevin Hart

8. Gaten Matarazzo

9. Shay Mitchell

10. Zendaya