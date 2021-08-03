Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals Why He'll Never Have 'Perfect' Abs

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for his love of fitness and his intense posts on social media, but even he sees some physique goals as out of his reach. Johnson addressed one of his perceived weak points in a new video interview for Wired this week as he promotes his new movie Jungle Cruise. He was asked to speculate about why so many people Google search the phrase "what's wrong with The Rock's abs."

"I think because on Instagram, all these Instagram fitness models have these incredible 6-, 8-, 12-, 24-pack stomachs," Johnson said after he had finished laughing in surprise at the question. He estimated that he himself is "a 5-and-a-half pack, sometimes 4-and-a-half-pack" person, but that doesn't bother him. He said that he doesn't think he'll ever have that kind of abdominal definition primarily because of an old injury sustained during his days as a professional wrestler.

"But the problem was, which a lot of people don't know [is that] I tore in a wrestling match," he said. "I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis... and what that did, it caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then... I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. I had a tear, tear and a tear. So, they're not like perfect abs!"

According to an article by Bleacher Report, Johnson is likely referring to an injury he sustained at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, during a match with John Cena. Johnson added: "It's called a wrestling match for 45 minutes, and the top of my quad popped out of my pelvis. And my abductor popped off my pelvis."

Johnson is out promoting Jungle Cruise with his co-star Emily Blunt, who also laughed in shock at this question. She said it was "f—ed up," and admonished Googlers: "You know what, it's not his fault, guys... what's wrong with your abs? Where are your abs, you know?"

Johnson and Blunt seem to have been having a ball together on the Jungle Cruise press tour. The movie is based on the theme park attraction at various Disney parks around the world, and is about a riverboat captain who takes adventurous travelers into a jungle in search of mythical wonders. It also stars Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.



Jungle Cruise was released on July 30 and so far the reviews have been relatively good. It is playing now in theaters and on Disney+ — available here with a free trial for new users. The movie is part of the streamer's "Premier Access" program, meaning that subscribers will need to pay an additional $30 to view it. It is not clear how long it will remain online.