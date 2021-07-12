Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Faces Down a Hungry, Angry Hawk While Trying to Leave For Daily Workout

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a new adversary in his quest to be the Swolest Man in Hollywood: a massive hawk blocking his way to his home gym. Johnson shared a video on his Instagram account -- usually reserved for gym inspiration, cheat meals, and cute time spent with his family -- of a massive hawk ripping a copperhead snake to shreds on his back porch, blocking the way to his Sunday morning workout.

"t’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake or my weekend workout," Johnson wrote. "I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got pissed and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since. Clearly, we both have a few things in common, but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train… Wish me luck, this could get ugly." Johnson didn't update his followers as to whether or not he managed to pass, so here's hoping he was able to get to the gym without incident "For the record, seeing a hawk in their hunting/kill/eat mode up close and personal is amazing," he concluded. "Hawks are deceptively massive, impressive and a very powerful mana."

Johnson currently has a ton on his plate, with the July 30 release of Disney's Jungle Cruise. He is also currently working on DC's Black Adam and offered his fans a first look at Netflix's Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. He shared a photo of himself, Reynolds, and Gadot on Instagram in glam formal wear, sharing his excitement about the November release.

"I’m officially serving you your notice," Johnson began his caption before sharing the film's November 12 release date. He also gave some more information on his, Reynolds and Gadot's characters, writing, "The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen." Johnson continued by thanking Netflix "for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever," his "insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist" and "the 205 million+ Netflix subscribers who are already making #RedNotice the most highly anticipated movie on the platform in 2021!"

"This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide," he concluded. "This one’s for all of you and I’ll see you in November!"