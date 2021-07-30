John Cena Reacts to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Potential Return to WWE

✖

John Cena is back in WWE and is expected to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. But could we be seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also making a WWE comeback very soon? Cena recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and responded to the reports that Johnson could be returning to WWE.

"Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe," Cena said per our sister site ComicBook.com. "There is no one like him. There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, its own global entertainment phenomenon, that's great for WWE and it is great for The Rock. As a fan of WWE, I hope he returns." It has been rumored that Johnson would make his return for at Survivor Series in November, but he shot that down during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. However, Johnson would love to share the ring with current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," Johnson said in an interview with Hiram Garcia last year. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one." Reigns has been on a role since winning the title at SummerSlam last year. And its expected he will have the title past SummerSlam and into WrestleMania next year." Last year, Reigns sent a message to Cena and Johnson.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns said. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

Cena returned to WWE earlier this month after being off WWE for over a year. Johnson hasn't appeared on a WWE live show since SmackDown premiered on Fox in 2019. Both men faced each other at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.