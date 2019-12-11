Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Daughter’s Reaction to Finding out He Was in ‘Moana’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was excited to reveal to his 4-year-old daughter, Jasmine, that he was the voice behind the famous character Maui in Moana. To his surprise, she didn’t seem as enthusiastic to hear the news as he was to tell her. Instead, she insisted he not ruin the movie for her while he sang a song from the film as she watched his character on TV.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,’” he told PEOPLE. “Maui stars singing, and then I start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time his kids have been less than impressed by his superstar status. He’s also the father to Simone, 18, and Tiana Gia, 1. Simone, who is well-aware of his fame, doesn’t view her dad as a celebrity.

“Simone went to a Jingle Ball concert a few years back and had met all the artists. She came back to the house and said it was amazing and was like, ‘I’ve never been around anybody famous before.’ And I’m like, ‘No one, you sure?’”

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his latest film Jumanji: The Next Level with co-star and comedian Kevin Hart.

“We’ve created something that is really unique and fun and has a lot of heart,” he said of the sequel.

Not to mention, the dynamic duo has been having a blast on their press tour.

“Press junkets will never EVER be the same after me and my brother [Kevin Hart]. It’s non-stop hard work, but no one has more fun than us,” Johnson said in a clip that was put together highlighting an interview they did for the upcoming film.

“The amount of fun that we have on these press junkets is unreal… Non stop laughter with this guy…” the comedian added. “I’m still laughing.”

It wasn’t long ago that Johnson relayed his worry for Hart after Hart was involved in a car accident that caused him to have major surgery, as well as, take some time off from work to rehabilitate.