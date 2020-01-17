Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reflected on Late Father Rocky Johnson’s ‘Tough Love’ in Resurfaced Father’s Day Post

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not spoken out publicly about his father Rocky Johnson‘s death, but he posted an emotional Father’s Day tribute in 2018. Johnson called his father the “OG bad a—” and thanked him for the “tough love he always gave” that made him a better person. Rocky Johnson died Wednesday after an illness at age 75.

Johnson shared an old photo of himself as a child with his father, also a professional wrestler, on June 17, 2018 as a tribute to Rocky Johnson.

“Happy Father’s Day to this hardly ever smiling OG bad a—,” Johnson wrote at the time. “Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man. They want to be just like em, do whatever they do and are always looking for their approval. Funny thing is the day I stopped looking for that approval was the day I understood what it meant to be man and more importantly, a father.”

“That shift lifted me to a new level of gratitude for the tough love he always gave,” Johnson continued. “Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock.”

Since Rocky Johnson’s death, fans have turned the post into a place to send their condolences to the Jumanji: The Next Level actor.

“Sorry for your loss many prayers for you and all your family!!!” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” another wrote. “My condolences go out to you and your family. I’m praying with you right now.”

“So very truly sorry for your loss, sir,” another chimed in. “Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you.”

On Wednesday, the WWE announced Rocky Johnson’s death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” the statement read.

At first, the cause of death was unknown, but former pro wrestler and friend Brian Blair told The Associated Press Johnson had an unspecific illness recently.

“He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something,” Blair explained. “I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.”

Rocky Johnson joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, and was inducted by his son. He made his professional debut in 1964 and retired in 1991.

As for Johnson, he can now be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level and will be seen in Jungle Cruise on July 24.

