Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Serenade Friend's 91-Year-Old Mother on Her Birthday

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be an action superstar, but the Jumanji star is a big softie at heart. In his latest adorable Instagram post, Johnson shared a video of a friend and coworker's mother reacting to a video of him serenading her for her 91st birthday. With his heartwarming post, Johnson made it clear that moments like this with his fans are his favorite part of the fame game.

"This one is special and man it just made me emo watching Mama Ruthie talk back to the screen," Johnson wrote. "Celebrating Ruthie’s 91st birthday and what a beautiful, inspiring LIFE she’s lived. Ruthie’s son, Andy Fickman is my long time brother of mine (and director of my first Disney movie years ago called, THE GAME PLAN). [I] say this all the time and I mean it from the heart ~ stuff like this is truly the BEST PART OF MY FAME. Happy Birthday Mama Ruthie! Love you, dj aka your favorite son."

Ruthie is obviously enraptured, proof that no one can resist The Rock's charm. Johnson recently shared another adorable experience online, showing off his youngest daughters' first fishing trip. Amidst the wriggling fish and gleeful smiles from Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, Johnson expressed tons of pride in his family and the little things in life.

"Their smiles say it all - thank God cos lil’ kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time," Johnson wrote alongside photos of his girls clearly having a ball in the great outdoors. "Not my girls. This is AWESOME! Daddy can I touch his eye?... Yeah can I put my hand in his mouth? Let’s catch MORE.' Hell yeah, daddy’s girls. Man, I enjoyed this day w/ our babies and how much fun they had." With each passing day it becomes abundantly clear: The Rock is a guy you want to have in your corner.