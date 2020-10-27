Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Face Bloodied After Workout Mishap: 'Things Get Extremely Intense'

✖

Dwayne Johnson experienced quite a scary accident while working out on Monday. Not unfamiliar with injuries throughout his wrestling days and even as an actor, Johnson revealed in a video he posted on Instagram that he suffered quite a nasty cut over his eye. The clip showed him bleeding out of his cut as blood dripped down the side of his head.

“We ain’t playing tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes, it’s called the #IronParadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” Johnson began his video. He said he was throwing around 50-pound chains when the chain struck above his eye. It clearly was a serious gash as he shared that he needed to get stitches. Before doing so, however, Johnson was seen in the video tasting his own blood, “Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later -- rules of the house.”

It’s been quite a bumpy two-month stretch for the former WWE star. Johnson revealed at the star of September that he, his wife and their children had been diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time of his announcement, the family had already battled through it and had recovered, but not before experiencing some of the side effects. Johnson called it one of the most “challenging and difficult things” he ever experienced.

Earlier in the year, some tragic news struck the family when Johnson lost his father, Rocky, died of a heart attack at the age of 75 in January. He shared a heartfelt eulogy on Instagram in which he spoke for nearly 11 minutes about his late father, “I wish I had one more shot, just to say goodbye.” Johnson's father also was a professional wrestler, joining the WWE in 1983.

In a year filled with many obstacles, Johnson continues to push himself and his followers to keep on fighting through the adversity of 2020. Over the weekend, the Hobbs and Shaw actor shared inspiring words in a video, urging everyone to "finish 2020 on a strong, positive uptick." He called this year a "kick in the gut" and knows everyone else feels the same way about it as he has does, but he's remaining as optimistic as ever, "...do all we can to finish the year on an optimistic note where ambition, positivity and productivity converge."