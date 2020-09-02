Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Say His Whole Family Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'A Real Kick in the Gut'

✖

Dwayne Johnson shared some shocking news on Wednesday, revealing that his entire family has tested positive for the coronavirus. He first announced that his wife, Lauren, was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as their two daughters along with himself. "I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson explained. Admitting he has overcome some crazy situations in the past, between his football playing days to his time as "The Rock" in professional wrestling, he noted that fighting coronavirus is "different" than anything he has faced before.

Johnson went on to say his goal is to "always protect my family and my loved ones" so going through this with all of them infected has been very trying. "I wish it was just me," Johnson noted, adding it has been "a real kick in the gut." He did report that everyone is recovering and said that they are on "the other end" of that process. It sounds like he and his family are no longer contagious, either, "We are healthy and we got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier." In total, he spoke for nearly 12 minutes about the diagnosis and their recovery, expressing his gratitude for everyone coming together and fighting through the disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 2, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

In his caption, Johnson, who lost his father Rocky Johnson earlier in 2020, spoke about ways to avoid getting the coronavirus. He listed various steps, including wearing a mask and being strict about social gatherings. He also discussed boosting the immune system and staying positive as some of the most important steps. The majority of his video saw him expressing these ways of taking proactive measures to avoid coming down with the virus because as he put it, "I do not want you to get COVID-19."

As for how they came to discover that they were positive for the coronavirus, Johnson, who also recently became an owner in the XFL, said fortunately his girls remained mostly symptom-free besides a minor sore throat the first couple of days but "bounced back" quickly after. As for he and his wife, "it was a little bit different," explaining that it was a "rough go" but that they got through it together. The family isolated themselves as much as they could from each other.