Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Weighs in on Prospect of Running for President

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calls the prospect of running for president of the United States a "humbling honor" after one recent poll found that 46 percent of respondents would support the actor, businessman and WWE Superstar in a run for office. Speaking with PEOPLE Wednesday, the Hobbs & Shaw actor admitted he's "not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians," but considered the question itself an honor.

"I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors," he shared. "In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it." Despite previously having no political aspirations, Johnson added, "But when 46 percent of Americans say they're in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn."

Johnson's come a long way since making a name for himself in the WWE, now growing his Seven Bucks production company, Teremana tequila line, Zoa energy drink brand and Under Armour partnership while making bank as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. Any venture "just has to align with my personal beliefs," he said. "What's most important is if I feel like the people will enjoy it and they're going to get some benefit out of it."

Looking back at where he is now compared to his difficult childhood, Johnson said the difficulties and discrimination he faced only steeled his resolve to become everything he ever wanted. "When I wasn't [in Hawaii], I was usually primarily in the South. And at that time growing up, you run into discrimination. You run into discrimination at the workplace," he said. "But I've always been of the mindset that I can't change that and I can't change the way I look. I was born with this color and who I am and where I'm from. So the best thing that I could do is control the controllables, put in the work with my own two hands, and if someone then continues to choose to discriminate against me, well, that's on them."

Now, Johnson is married to wife Lauren Hashian and has three daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tia, 3, and 19-year-old Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. "I know I sound like a broken record, but I'm a lucky guy to be in the position I'm in," he said. "Around every corner, if there's something that I can do to create an opportunity for somebody to work, take care of their own family, live their dream - that's the kind of stuff that matters."