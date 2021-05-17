Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Adorable First Fishing Trip With Daughters

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be an action star on the silver screen, but he's a big old softie when it comes to his children. In between photos of his workouts and his legendary cheat meals, Johnson frequently posts on Instagram about the bonds that he's cultivating with his daughters. In the latest adorable post, the Jumanji star opened up about taking his youngest girls, Tiana and Jasmine, on their first fishing trip.

"Their smiles say it all - thank God cos lil’ kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time," Johnson wrote alongside photos of his girls with huge smiles. "Not my girls. This is AWESOME! Daddy can I touch his eye?... Yeah can I put my hand in his mouth? Let’s catch MORE.' Hell yeah, daddy’s girls. Man, I enjoyed this day w/ our babies and how much fun they had."

Johnson recently wrote about his youngest daughter Tiana's love of Aquaman, and because he is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, he was able to orchestrate a birthday video from Jason Momoa himself. Although she couldn't meet Momoa in the flesh due to the pandemic, Johnson filmed Tiana's "priceless" reaction to a personalized video message from the superhero to celebrate her third birthday.

In the adorable video, Johnson's daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, 5, are glued to the TV screen while watching Momoa's message for Tiana. "I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too," Momoa said in the clip. "I'll see you soon, happy 3rd birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you." Tiana is obviously delighted, jumping for joy and smiling as a reaction to the video.

"I had to make the call... it's what daddies do," Johnson captioned the video. "I can't thank my brother [Jason Momoa] enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.' Thanks for having my back — I'll always have yours."