Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fans Reach out After His Family Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson revealed the scary past few weeks that he and his family experienced, explaining how he, his wife and their two children all tested positive for COVID-19. In his nearly 12-minute Instagram video explaining everything from the beginning of their diagnosis to steps people can take to avoid facing what he and his family did, Johnson did express that everyone has recovered and is "on the other side" of that process.

In detailing their bout with the coronavirus, Johnson said his daughters did not have many symptoms, mainly just a minor sore throat that lasted the first couple of days before subsiding. The same couldn't be said for him and his wife, Lauren Hashian. He said it was "a different story" as they battled with more severe symptoms. All in all, though, he seemed in good spirits throughout the video, but expressed that he doesn't want anyone else to have go through what they did. Johnson, who lost his father earlier in the year, called seeing his wife and children testing positive for COVID-19 a "real kick in the gut" but is proud that everyone has come out of it stronger and healthier than before.

With the shocking news reveal, many of Johnson's fans expressed their thankfulness that he seemingly has succeeded in fighting off the virus, while many others sent words of encouragement in the ongoing fight.