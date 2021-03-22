Dusty Slay, Nashville Comedian, Hospitalized After Emergency Surgery

✖

Nashville comedian Dusty Slay was hospitalized for emergency surgery on Sunday. Slay, who has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the past, needed treatment for an undisclosed "health problem" he has been dealing with since November, his wife, Hannah Hogan, told fans Sunday evening. The emergency surgery happened on Wednesday, Hogan said.

In a series of Instagram Story videos, Hogan asked Slay's friends and fans to pray for him. "Please pray that he's able to get out of the hospital soon and have a full recovery," Hogan said. "If you're not Christian then think positive thoughts for him." Hogan then posted several get-well-soon messages Slay's friends and colleagues shared on Instagram.

Slay was born in Opelika, Alabama, and is now based in Nashville. In 2019, he was included on Variety's Top Comics to Watch list after a breakthrough year in 2018. He performed on Comedy Central, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Last Coming Standing. He also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, which was a longtime goal of his. "I grew up listening to country, still listen to it," Slay told PopCulture in 2019. "It's just a good feeling. I feel very comfortable in here. As a comic, to be here, it's amazing." Hogan described her husband as "a true-blue Southerner — he loves country music and this is just an absolute dream for him." He made history as the youngest comedian to perform at the Grand Ole Opry when he was 36.

During his performances, Slay often uses the catchphrase "We're having a good time" to get his audience's attention. "I like to tell people we’re having a good time. I don’t like to ask," Slay said in another 2019 interview with PopCulture. A lot of comics come out and ask, ‘Are we having a good time?’ Not me, I can’t risk it.”

Slay grew up in a trailer park, and his experiences often make it into his material. He started his stand-up career in Charleston, South Carolina after moving there in 2004, notes The Tennessean. His first attempt did not work out, but he tried again in 2008 and has been working stand-up ever since. Today, he hosts his own podcast, appropriately titled We're Having a Good Time. He was scheduled to perform in Auburn, Alabama this weekend, and is set to perform in Tampa, Florida from April 25 to 28.