Duggar Family Photo of Young Grandchildren Cleaning Sparks Controversy

The Duggars are no strangers to controversy — especially on social media — and their latest photo is no exception. The religious reality family often comes under fire for their parenting decisions and child-rearing ideas and Facebook users were ready to criticize the Duggars when they uploaded a picture of Josh Duggar‘s daughter Meredith and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s son Spurgeon.

Alongside the image of the grandchildren mopping the floor was a caption that read, “Train them young! These little ones love to ‘help.’ “

Many fans took issue with the caption, particularly the use of the word “train.”

“How dare you say ‘train’ a child. That’s seriously messed up. Next you’ll be training them to lay in bed to repopulate the world the way you think it should be done. You’ll have another Josh on your hands sooner than later,” one user wrote.

“You train a dog, not a child. Does Michelle do anything in that house? The girls (never the boys) do the cleaning, laundry, shopping, etc. and Jana raises the children. Very sad,” another Facebook commenter added.

Others were swift to defend the famous family.

“Just my thoughts. This post was about two sweet children helping. It wasn’t necessary to get upset over the word, ‘train,’ ” one woman defended.

“Send them over when they’re done, it’s house cleaning day in my house as well! Thank you for sharing this precious,” a user shared.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Duggar Family Official