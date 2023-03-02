Dua Lipa is sparking romance rumors with a new man. The 27-year-old "Levitating" singer was photographed leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show hand-in-hand with 41-year-old music video director Romain Gavras. This was the second time the pair have been spotted together, having been seen leaving a London party together last month.

While Lipa has not spoken publicly about her relationship status, she has been linked with a number of high-profile men since her split from Anwar Hadid in 2021. In September, Lipa made headlines when she was spotted out to dinner in New York City with Trevor Noah, but the songstress emphasized just a month later that she was still single.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down... it makes a big difference!"

In December, Lipa then was linked with rapper Jack Harlow after he reached out before dedicating his song "Dua Lipa" to her. "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything," Harlow explained on The Breakfast Club. "If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out....She was like, "Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK.' She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

Lipa's last serious relationship was with Hadid, whom she dated for two years before they split in December 2021. In the June/July 2022 issue of Vogue, the Grammy winner said that "the next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone." She even went so far as to take herself out on intentional solo dates, explaining, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"