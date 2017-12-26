Drew Barrymore and Ex Reunite for Christmas With Their Daughters

Drew Barrymore’s Christmas day featured winter sports, her kids and her ex-husband.

The actress and former husband Will Kopelman reunited over the holiday to take their daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, to a snowy destination. The family packed in some fun activities like skiing and ice skating on their trip, according to Barrymore’s frequent snaps from the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She and Kopelman put aside their differences for the vacation, even sharing a photo together to commemorate the day. Barrymore posted a photo of the former couple holding large glasses of beet and a corn dog, captioning the snap with “#coparenting” and “#kidsnaping.”

#coparenting #kidsnaping Yay successful Xmas morning A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Barrymore and Kopelman filed for divorce in 2016 after four years of marriage, but they have continued to meet up for their children’s activities since their split.

“Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority,” they said in a joint statement announcing their separation in April 2016.

The ex-couple stuck to that promise over the weekend, taking their daughters out to hit the slopes and lace up their ice skates.

In one festive video clip, Kopelman held Frankie as they skated around a rink, which fans claimed to recognize as a site in Sun Valley, Idaho.

I need a cinematographer credit #franksanddad A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

“Say hi, Mama!” Kopelman instructed his daughter to wave to Barrymore who was skating behind them. The Santa Clarita Diet actress also joked about how difficult it was to film the dad and daughter duo while skating around.

In another, Barrymore shared a candid video of Olive skiing solo down a bunny hill before running into her for a hug. “Go Olive go!” the proud mom cheered with a giggle.

To end their action-filled day, Barrymore posted a photo of herself with Olive and Frankie in front of a massive Christmas tree inside a woody lodge.

“Merry Christmas 2017… 2018 you better watch yourself!” Barrymore captioned the adorable snap.