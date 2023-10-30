Drew Barrymore Is Unrecognizable as Bob Ross for Talk Show's Halloween Episode

Drew Barrymore is embracing the joy of hosting this Halloween! The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, transformed herself into The Joy of Painting host Bob Ross for Tuesday's special holiday episode of her CBS talk show, sporting everything from the artist's signature afro and beard to his chest hair and gold chain necklace in preview photos shared by PEOPLE.

Barrymore wasn't the only one feeling festive. Her "Drew's News" co-anchor Ross Matthews also dressed up as an iconic pop culture figure for the episode, transforming himself into country legend Dolly Parton. Sporting a chest plate, curly wig and sequin jumpsuit, the RuPaul's Drag Race judge looked every bit the "9 to 5" singer, down to her sparkling accessories and fringe.

Also showing out for the holiday was guest Ree Drummond, who dressed up as none other than Barrymore while appearing on Tuesday's episode. In the preview photos, the Pioneer Woman star looks just like the Scream actress, sporting a brown suit, patterned shirt and oversized flower pin in addition to her Barrymore-like brunette wig.

The Drew Barrymore Show returned on October 16th and has featured huge guests like John Stamos and Gwyneth Paltrow already in its fourth season. Barrymore even revealed to Paltrow during the show that she had been seeing someone romantically for the past three years, despite being publicly single since she split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

"Funny enough the person I have been seeing sort of in and around the last three years I met on Raya," said Barrymore, revealing she had just recently felt empowered to be more open with her relationship after seeing Taylor Swift's public romance with Travis Kelce. "I just want to say, for me personally, I have been single for seven years [and] seeing her on that first date out there in the box with his family, I had a big Oprah a-ha moment," she told Paltrow.

"There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I'm a female, I'm going to go out on a date with a male, I'm not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it," Barrymore continued, adding, "This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think ... it was so calm, confident and normal that it just made me think I should do this too."