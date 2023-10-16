Drew Barrymore Loses Hosting Gig to LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton might have fallen short of his short-lived goal to host Jeopardy!, but he's getting another hosting opportunity of a different sort, according to Entertainment Weekly. After Drew Barrymore was forced to step down from hosting the 74th annual National Book Awards, Burton was named the new host.

Barrymore was forced out after her WGA writer's strike decision to return to work on her daytime show. While Barrymore was not the only host to decide to return, she did take the brunt of the negative reaction. Burton is a great replacement, though, and cemented the decision in a statement.

Drew Barrymore Pauses Her Talk Show Again Amid Extreme Backlashhttps://t.co/fjhM0X1TmS — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 18, 2023

"I'm a big believer in the power of the written word, and am proud to stand alongside the National Book Foundation to celebrate exceptional storytelling and the Foundation's mission to make books accessible to everyone, everywhere," Burton's statement read. "It's an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support."

Burton's track record is not in question, with 20 years hosting Reading Rainbow and his advocacy against book bans. The National Book Foundation's executive director, Ruth Dickey, echoed this in a statement.

"From his role as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow to his new documentary The Right to Read, Burton's unique and contagious passion for books has inspired countless readers," the statement read. "This year – more than ever before – books are at risk, and we are tremendously proud to have a champion like Burton celebrate authors, translators, and readers everywhere as the host of the 2023 National Book Awards."

Barrymore had initially been announced in July as the host, but had her invitation rescinded on Sept. 12 after her disastrous decision. Her tearful apology videos didn't help matters much and her final decision to postpone the show until the strike ended seemed a bit too late.