Drew Barrymore Comforts Audience Member During Filming of Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore made a fan's dream come true. The beloved actress and talk show host recently took a moment to give a longtime admirer some special attention when she noticed the audience member was overcome with emotion in her presence. In a clip posted on The Drew Barrymore Show's official Instagram account May 25, the ET alum can be seen comforting the fan. "Are you okay? Did anything happen? Whose a-- do I have to kick?" Barrymore asks, rushing over to the fan, who reveals her name to be Olivia. Her friend chimed in, "She love you so much," Barrymore reacted, stating, "Oh, thank God it's nothing bad," before Olivia tells her, "You're just, like, my childhood idol." "I don't want to be that person, to like, cry," Olivia jokes, before the talk show host quips, "Screw that! Be that person!"

After embracing Olivia with a hug, Barrymore sat on her lap to continue their conversation. "I have the urge to do this. This is just such an honor for me to meet you," Barrymore said, before playfully adding, "I'm sorry, I have dumpling breath….And it's so funny that you would say, 'I don't wanna cry here.' I cry here all the time," the mother of two added.

Barrymore's show has been on the air since 2020. Her empathy and warmth as a talk show host have made her a viewer fave. Getting up close and personal on the platform is what Barrymore enjoys the most. She says the show has been one of the most rewarding projects in her 40-year career thus far.

"It's that thing that comes into your life where you're like, 'I just don't ever want to be without you.' I'm so in love with this show," she said in an interview with Parade Magazine.