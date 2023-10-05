'Drew Barrymore Show' Head Writers Not Returning After Barrymore's WGA Strike Controversy

The show's three WGA writers have declined new contracts for this season after the show attempted to resume production without them during the strike.

While Drew Barrymore waited until the WGA writers' strike was over to bring her talk show back on the air, her co-head writers will still not be returning this season. On Wednesday, The Drew Barrymore Show announced that it will return to the air on Monday, Oct. 16. That same afternoon, Variety reported that the three WGA writers on staff declined to return to their old jobs.

Sources close to the production said that Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe were offered new deals on The Drew Barrymore Show after the strike ended, but that all three declined. These were the only three WGA writers on the staff and they shared the title "co-head writer" equally. It's not clear if Barrymore's publicity scuffle over the strike is the reason they are quitting, but all three were vocally critical of Barrymore and their colleagues at the time. Producers are reportedly interviewing new writers in a hurry to take over the vacant duties.

The Drew Barrymore Show resumed production and announced plans to return to the air early in September while the writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike were both still underway. Technically the show wasn't breaking any rules by doing so, but many critics said that it was a blow to solidarity and morale among striking laborers. On top of that, White, Kinon and Koe told The Hollywood Reporter that they didn't hear from Barrymore or any of their colleagues at the time – they found out their show would be returning without them through the news.

"It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White said. Kinon added: "I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it's important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside."

The trio were at the forefront of the picket line outside the studio where The Drew Barrymore Show was resuming production without them early last month, but under intense pressure and scrutiny Barrymore finally announced that her team was reversing course. She apologized profusely to "anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today." She did not mention her writers specifically.

It's not clear what comes next for the writers. Both Kinon and Koe have upcoming projects listed on IMDb, but those may not be up to date. The Drew Barrymore Show returns on Monday, Oct. 16. You can find your local listing here on the show's website.