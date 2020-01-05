Drew Barrymore Shares Throwback With ‘Sister’ Cameron Diaz Amid Surprise Pregnancy Reveal

Drew Barrymore celebrated the new year on Wednesday, not by sharing a new photo of her family, but by posting a throwback photo with Charlie’s Angels co-star Cameron Diaz. Barrymore revealed the full story behind a 2003 photo of herself lifting a bottle of Champagne with Diaz by her side after the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle premiere. Coincidentally, two days after Barrymore posted the photo, Diaz announced she welcomed her first daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:14pm PST

“2003 welcomes 2020,” Diaz wrote before she shared the full story behind the photo.

“It was the NYC premier of Charlie’s Angels 2 and I had hired an old school bus with Christmas lights and hanging rubber chickens to take us there!” Barrymore revealed in the caption. “And I was like ‘Trust me! This is going to be so fun to show up in!’ And then it broke down! Literally ‘smoking from the hood’ broke. And so we walked the rest of the way. But not before I grabbed the champers and said ‘Well this is good too’ and off to our fun evening we went. And we’re all still peas in a pod.”

“This just about sums it up,” Diaz wrote in the comments.

Diaz, 47, and Barrymore, 44, have been close friends ever since they starred in the Charlie’s Angels films together. In July 2018, Barrymore shared a “no makeup” selfie with Diaz that went viral. In March 2019, Barrymore called Diaz “my bestie, my sister.”

“Her and I are like sisters and we see each other all the time and it was just sort of where we are today,” Barrymore told PEOPLE of the viral selfie. “In some ways just another day in our world, but I felt like sharing it. I love her.”

Barrymore said the two had just come from a workout when they decided to take a photo for their fans.

“We’d just come from a workout,” Barrymore explained. “We feel good. We’re not wearing any makeup and we’re just girls being ourselves. And sometimes all makeup and beauty fun aside, it’s just about the raw, honest, post workout look, you know? Just be you.”

On Friday, Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden. The couple declined to give further information and did not share photos to respect their daughter’s privacy.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the couple wrote. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoji].”

Barrymore has two children herself. She and ex-husband Will Kopelman are parents to Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5. The actress was recently seen in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and stars in the upcoming Netflix movie The Stand-In.

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images