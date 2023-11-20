Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Won't Get Plastic Surgery

Drew Barrymore won't be going under the knife anytime soon. The 48-year-old Drew Barrymore Show host shared her thoughts on plastic surgery with PEOPLE recently, revealing that while she has "zero judgment" for anyone who chooses to undergo a cosmetic procedure, she won't be going down that path herself.

"I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told the outlet. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it." Barrymore added with a laugh, "And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"

The 50 First Dates actress has been open about her battle with substance use as a child and her decision to give up drinking in 2021, both of which tie into her choice not to get cosmetic nips and tucks. "I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she explained. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

Barrymore, who is mom to daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex Will Kopelman also wants to focus on sending a "positive, healthy" message about what it means to age. "It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing," she shared. "Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging." Beyond appearances, Barrymore said it's more about making sure you're healthy as you age. "Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril," she added. "If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things – including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all."

In April, Barrymore discussed shifting the conversation surrounding aging, perimenopause, and menopause during a panel for Oprah Winfrey's OprahDaily.com. "If Mark Zuckerberg could rebrand Facebook to Meta, maybe we can do this for menopause. Because we've got the word men-o-pause. Pause is a natural stop... to a lover that there might be something repellent about that subject. Whereas with no one else do I find this subject taboo, she said at the time, adding, "You're just that dry old bag when you talk about menopause. And that is the conversation, the stigma that has to change. We have to make it funnier, more sexy and more safe. Because the 'aha moment' is the safe."