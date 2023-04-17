Drew Barrymore Talks Future in Movies and TV Amid Success With Talk Show (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore has found a lot of success with her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. And while the show has kept the 48-year-old busy, that doesn't mean she won't be starring in a new movie or TV show down the road. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Barrymore about her movie and TV career, and she said could be in more projects in the foreseeable future.

"I think it'll probably depend on the show," Barrymore exclusively told PopCulture. "If it keeps going, I don't really know exactly how to balance it yet, but maybe in time I won't be so flipped out all the time at trying to get better at this job and correcting myself and figuring things out. And then I'll be more relaxed and I'll be like, 'Sure, we could swing a movie during summer or something.' The last few years I was like, there is no way. Because we work on it 10 months a year, and you just face plant for a couple weeks and try to get your bearings to go back and then make another several hundred shows a year."

Barrymore launched her show in 2020, which is the same year the last movie she starred in (The Stand In) was released. She made a camera appearance in A Castle for Christmas in 2021 and she was in archived footage of the 2022 film Scream. As for television, Barrymore's last regular role was the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet which ended in 2019. She has made appearances in multiple shows since then, including The Simpsons last year.

If a new movie or TV show is announced, it's Barrymore who will produce it through her production company Flower Films which was founded in 1995. "I wanted to start Flower Films back in the day because I loved being a part of the process, and sometimes as an actor you could be a little removed from it," Barrymore explained. "But some people need that creative protection, they need that, and I was the opposite. I was like, I just want to be in it with everybody. So I love just creating families and sticking with them, and this show, we've been in it three years and we're going to get to do it a fourth. Honestly, other than Adam Sandler and Charlie's Angels, it was hard to make a job sustain over a long period of times. And you want it to stay, when you find this great group of people, you don't want to let it go. So this was pretty ideal."