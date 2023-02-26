'Cocaine Bear': Movie Fans Are Losing It Over Unhinged New Movie
Cocaine Bear charged into theaters this weekend, and as expected it found an eager audience. The movie has already claimed victory at the box office and it has sparked some interesting conversations on social media. Read on for a look at what fans and critics are saying about this outlandish story.
Cocaine Bear is a comedy horror film loosely based on the real-life story of the death of drug smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II in December of 1985. Fearing arrest, Thornton threw a duffel bag full of cocaine out of an airplane over the Georgia wilderness where it was discovered by a black bear. The bear was found dead next to the stash of drugs, apparently having consumed much of the cocaine and suffering an overdose. This served as the jumping-off point for a spec script written by Jimmy Warden, which was in turn picked up by Universal Pictures.
The movie takes a lot of creative liberties and resembles Thornton's story very little. The first people attached to the project were producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, followed by director and producer Elizabeth Banks when the film was formally announced in March of 2021. That summer, the all-star cast was announced and filming took place that fall.
Cocaine Bear has caused a stir among movie fans with "franchise fatigue," and many critics argue that it is a sign that movies don't need to take themselves so seriously. On the other hand, some are put off by the premise and shocked by the widespread reception it is getting. For better or worse, it looks like Cocaine Bear has become a cultural flashpoint in the entertainment business. Here's a look at what fans are saying about it so far.
Box Office Scoreboard
Cocaine Bear just made more than Ant-Man today… this is a serious wake up call for Marvel hopefully pic.twitter.com/aMwIIHZwsX— Keizi Cinema 🥊🍿 (@KeiziTV) February 26, 2023
Many fans treated box office earnings like a scoreboard this weekend, watching for Cocaine Bear to defeat Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in ticket sales. They thought this would be a clear-cut sign of where general audiences stand on "franchise fatigue."prevnext
Franchise Potential
COCAINE BEAR— Frank Cvetkovic (He/They) (@GoFrankGo) February 24, 2023
COCAINE BEAR TWO: KILO DRIFT
COCAINE BEAR 3: BLOWBACK
COCAINE BE4RS
COCAINE BEAR 5: THE FINAL LINE
COCAINE BEAR 666: COCAINE BEAR IN HELL
COCAINE BEAR 7: ANOTHER BUMP
COCAINE BEAR VS METHAMPHETACONDA
Do I have to see Paddington 1 and 2 to understand Cocaine Bear?— Molly (@FSUmollz) February 25, 2023
On the other hand, some fans joked that this success would simply spawn a new franchise that would go on for years to come. Many tried to format the title to be similar to the Fast & Furious naming conventions.prevnext
Social Commentary
Naur fr bc why I start rooting for her !! pic.twitter.com/EhklR4ElgF— 𓆙 SIMBY 🔜OKEE🏕️✨ (@smbaspride) February 26, 2023
Cocaine Bear is female? Okay, Bechdel test!— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 25, 2023
Some fans joked that Cocaine Bear was sneaking in some social commentary or allegorical elements in its plot. Many joked that the bear was female and that the movie was therefore a feminist masterpiece.prevnext
Bear Representation
This is the film we need in 2023— glen cornhill 📡💙🛰️ (@CornhillGlen) February 24, 2023
Cocaine Bear is an allegory about what happens when you give a bear cocaine— Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) February 26, 2023
Along the same lines, some fans joked that it was not fair to portray all bears as rampaging monsters. They shared more wholesome bear footage online to counteract this phenomenon.prevnext
Horror Trend
MORE: Shout out to Universal – all 3 Uni films this year (#M3GAN, #KnockAtTheCabin, #CocaineBear) have performed well or over-performed.— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 26, 2023
- None are sequels
- 2 of 3 are original concepts
- 2 of 3 opened #1
- All 3 from producers who deliver: Blumhouse, M. Night, Lord & Miller pic.twitter.com/whGLnbaZNm
The $23 million debut of #CocaineBear is another huge win for Universal's recent run of "silly cinema." That's not a criticism, as 'Violent Night,' 'M3gan' and 'Cocaine Bear' are all solid three-star movies. It's a sign that goofy elevator pitches now qualify as "escapism."— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) February 26, 2023
While this may not be the most typical horror movie, it is well within the genre, and fans remarked that it is Universal's third horror movie to overperform so far in 2023. They hoped industry executives would not this trend and invest in new projects accordingly.prevnext
Still Fun
JUST GOT OUT OF COCAINE BEAR. THAT WAS INCREDIBLY FUCKING FUN. JUST AS RIDICULOUS AS I WANTED IT TO BE! pic.twitter.com/VCFaMiQXCz— plummie 💞 (@plumithia) February 25, 2023
Some fans speculated that all the fun and surprises Cocaine Bear had to offer were in the trailer, and that the movie itself would not be as fun. A lot of theater-goers found creative ways to refute that worry.prevnext
Ray Liotta
Me realizing that Ray Liotta’s last movie ever is Cocaine Bear pic.twitter.com/w7CdUrFly4— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 24, 2023
Finally, some fans had mixed feelings about the fact that Cocaine Bear was the last film Ray Liotta will ever appear in. The movie is playing now in theaters around the U.S.prev