'Cocaine Bear': Movie Fans Are Losing It Over Unhinged New Movie

Cocaine Bear charged into theaters this weekend, and as expected it found an eager audience. The movie has already claimed victory at the box office and it has sparked some interesting conversations on social media. Read on for a look at what fans and critics are saying about this outlandish story.

Cocaine Bear is a comedy horror film loosely based on the real-life story of the death of drug smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II in December of 1985. Fearing arrest, Thornton threw a duffel bag full of cocaine out of an airplane over the Georgia wilderness where it was discovered by a black bear. The bear was found dead next to the stash of drugs, apparently having consumed much of the cocaine and suffering an overdose. This served as the jumping-off point for a spec script written by Jimmy Warden, which was in turn picked up by Universal Pictures.

The movie takes a lot of creative liberties and resembles Thornton's story very little. The first people attached to the project were producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, followed by director and producer Elizabeth Banks when the film was formally announced in March of 2021. That summer, the all-star cast was announced and filming took place that fall.

Cocaine Bear has caused a stir among movie fans with "franchise fatigue," and many critics argue that it is a sign that movies don't need to take themselves so seriously. On the other hand, some are put off by the premise and shocked by the widespread reception it is getting. For better or worse, it looks like Cocaine Bear has become a cultural flashpoint in the entertainment business. Here's a look at what fans are saying about it so far.