Drew Barrymore Cries With Ex Justin Long Recalling Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long couldn't help but get emotional as they looked back on their previous "hedonistic" relationship in the Season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore and Long dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 and had a sweet reunion in Monday's episode as they reflected on how much they've grown in the years since.

"That's what we did, we laughed so much, like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people. We enjoy laughing at all times," Long said. "I love that we maintained our love because I know for my end it will never go away." Barrymore, who was in tears, added, "I feel like we've been through so much together too. I feel like when we used to, like, talk and FaceTime, I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up, Justin.' I always wanted to prove what a different person I was than when we dated."

While Long called Barrymore "the best" throughout their relationship, the Never Been Kissed actress noted that their "fun" came with another side. "We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together, we would break up. There was chaos," Barrymore said, admitting it was "hella fun." The Barbarian actor noted with a laugh, "Fun chaos. Well, yeah, most hedonism is fun."

Barrymore and Long agreed throughout their conversation on the show that they will always have so much love for one another, despite having moved on in their own romantic lives. Long and Kate Bosworth confirmed in April that they were dating, and Barrymore told Long Monday that she was rooting for nothing but his "success and happiness" in all realms. "I'm just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I'm so thrilled for you," Barrymore said, as Long confirmed that the Blue Crush actress "does all those things." He added, "And she adores you. She is the most supportive, most wonderful. You would love hanging out with her." In the end, Barrymore and Long agreed that all three of them would have to go out together as they embrace this new chapter of their lives.