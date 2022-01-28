Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With ‘Old School’ Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006’s You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.

“When we first met, we were young and wild,” Barrymore recalled to Hudson. “Chez Jay’s in Santa Monica with Luke Wilson,” Hudson added. She and Wilson filmed Alex & Emma together in 2003, so it would have been around this time. “I was dating him, I think,” Barrymore replied. “But I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship, we were young.”

https://twitter.com/DrewBarrymoreTV/status/1486728661378076676?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’ve been there with a Wilson too,” Hudson quipped. Barrymore recalled this period of time with fondness because of the “low stakes” of casual dating. “We’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out,” Barrymore said. “You’re not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time.” Hudson admitted that she was starstruck when she first met Barrymore. “I mean, for any young girl my age, it was like … ‘Drew Barrymore,’” she explained.

Hudson and Barrymore have since moved on from the Wilson brothers. Hudson was married to the Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007, and they share 18-year-old son Ryder. Hudson was also engaged to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy until they split in 2014. They share 10-year-old son Bingham. Hudson is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa after five years of dating. They welcomed daughter Rani Rose in 2018. Barrymore has two daughters – 9-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie – with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she was married to from 2012 until 2016. Barrymore was previously married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.