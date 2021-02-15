Drew Barrymore Shares Rare Family Photos of Daughters Frankie and Olive and Ex-Husband Will Kopelman

✖

Drew Barrymore is mom to two daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman. On Sunday, the actress shared a Valentine's Day post paying tribute to all of the special people in her life, which includes her family. The now-deleted slideshow featured her daughters and Kopelman as well as famous friends like Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie and Jimmy Fallon.

One of the family photos was of Barrymore, Kopelman, Olive and Frankie sitting together on a beach while making s'mores. "#REMEMBERCLOSENESS is an unused hashtag. Let's fill it TODAY!!!!" Barrymore's caption began. "I miss my galentines and family and CLOSENESS today. Let's remember the times where we didn't think about cramming in! Smooshing. Snuggling. Nuzzled and cozy and free."

"I need these reminders because it's all becoming a surreal blur and I can't take it... so let's cram this hashtag with pictures of TOGERTHERNESS AND HUGS AND KISSES AND DOGPILES of goodness!!!!!" she continued. "Let's #REMEMBERCLOSENESS these pictures are my treasures. And I just needed to put them out to try and get something positive started that reminded myself of how we used to love and live."

"HAPPY VALENTINES!!!!!" the 45-year-old concluded. "I want to spend it wrapped up in love. Even if only in memories and pictures. It is real!!!!!!!!" Barrymore and Kopelman were married for four years before splitting in 2016, and they now co-parent their daughters, who they deliberately keep out of the spotlight.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," Barrymore told PEOPLE in September. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

The Drew Barrymore Show host noted that her own life has been public knowledge since she was young. "I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers," she said. "At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."