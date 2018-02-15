Luke Wilson Hailed a ‘Hero’ for Pulling Woman to Safety After Fatal Crash

Actor Luke Wilson is being hailed for his heroics in a moment of terror after he was involved in a fatal crash with a Ferrari in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Police told PEOPLE that the Ferrari was “traveling at a high-rated speed” when its driver lost control and hit multiple vehicles, including Wilson’s, before smashing into a light pole. While Wilson was uninjured, the driver of the Ferrari was killed.

As soon as the Ferrari came to a stop, Wilson sprung into action to save an unidentified 50-year-old woman who was trapped in her SUV, which had flipped during the crash.

Bystander Sean Heirigs told the publication he helped Wilson, 46, pull the woman from the car, as her leg was pinned in the twisted vehicle.

“It was stuck between the steering wheel and the dashboard or something,” he said. “At this time, Luke Wilson had jumped out and come up to the woman’s window. She was crying for help, she obviously didn’t know what was going on, she was very distraught.”

The two, concerned the Ferrari’s smoking tires would ignite, worked together to get her out of the vehicle without further injury.

“At one point, [Wilson] was like, ‘Let’s get her out of here, it smells like smoke,’” said Heirigs. “You don’t know if it’s going to blow up or not. So, I reached in through a window to calm her down. Luke went around the back, to the trunk of the car. We pried it open, she was able to unbuckle herself, and Luke started to pull her out from the back. We then both carried her to the curb.”

Heirigs said the actor “was definitely taking control” of the situation.

“He was calm. He was definitely a hero, [a] super nice guy,” he said. “When it was all done, we hugged each other.”

The Golf Channel reported Mark Gibello, 71, was driving the Ferrari, and pro golfer Bill Haas was a passenger.

“[Haas] said he had climbed out through the sun roof,” said Heirigs. “I overheard that [Haas and Gibello] just went out, that [Gibello] wanted to show off the car. It sounds like he just took it for a spin and lost control.”

Haas’ father, Jay Haas, told the Golf Channel that his son was in pain and had swelling in one of his legs but had no broken bones.

“Bill was very fortunate,” Jay said.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury / Stringer, Getty