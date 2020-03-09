Drake Responds to Elizabeth Warren ‘Flip the Switch’ on ‘SNL’

Elizabeth Warren appeared in the cold open of this week’s Saturday Night Live, coming face-to-face with her most famous impersonator, Kate McKinnon. Off-camera, the two participated in another excellent moment when they had a bit of a dance-off, getting down to Drake’s “Nonstop.” The clip, which first featured Warren holding a phone up to a mirror as McKinnon danced behind her before the two switched places and Warren showed off some of her best moves, was the women’s take on the “Flip the Switch” TikTok challenge.

After the show, Drake responded to the clip on Saturday Night Live‘s Instagram in an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, writing, “Wow I need to come home.”

The clip of the two women dancing has been viewed over three million times on Instagram and over 20 million times on Twitter. The “Flip the Switch” TikTok challenge is set to the line “I just flipped the switch” and sees two people dancing before switching places and outfits.

Warren had some time to appear on SNL after suspending her presidential campaign last week, showing up in the cold open sketch based on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show The Ingraham Angle. McKinnon, dressed as Ingraham, quickly interviewed Warren about her decision to drop her campaign, with Warren sharing that she was “doing just fine.”

“My friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘Were you electable?’” she said, adding that she was proud of her campaign because “We built a wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers, and teachers’ pets.”

“But now, I’ve got time to do a little self-care. Hanging out with my dog Bailey, prank-calling banks, drag-racing Subarus, avoiding Twitter,” she added.

After the “interview,” McKinnon did a quick change off-camera into Warren’s blue blazer, black shirt, short blonde hair and glasses and appeared back on set to thank the senator for her presidential run.

“I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all that you’ve done in your lifetime,” she told Warren, who responded, “I’m not dead, I’m just in the Senate” before the two women launched into the famous, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

