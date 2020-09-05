Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Implies Past Domestic Violence, Asking for $2 Million in Monthly Spousal Support

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young is reportedly accusing the music mogul of domestic violence during their marriage in her latest legal documents. Young, who married Dre in 1996, is also seeking almost $2 million in monthly temporary spousal support and provided a list of her monthly expenses, which totals over $2.5 million. Young filed for divorce in late June and is also seeking $5 million to cover attorney's fees.

In the documents, Young said their relationship began falling apart on April 1, reports TMZ. On that day, Dre came home intoxicated and started screaming at her, "F— you" repeatedly and demanded she go to their Malibu home. "Do not spend one more cent... period," Dre told her, Young claims. "You can't be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F— that!!! Yes, that's a threat... I'm putting the beach house up for sale next week." Young claims Dre is "furious" with her and her lawyers for looking into his finances and threatened a "war" if she continues.

Young also detailed an incident when Dre ordered his brother-in-law to go to their Malibu home to pick up his Glock. Young was afraid Dre would not turn over the weapon because Dre has a "history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage." She did not go into specific detail on domestic violence allegations, but she did include texts Dre sent her after they broke up. "Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me ... should I come see you?" one text read. Young thought the text was "frightening."

Young filed for divorce in late June, TMZ reported at the time. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. At the time, sources connected to Young told TMZ there was no prenup, but Young filed court documents in early August, claiming she was forced to sign a prenup in 1996, TMZ reports. She claimed two years into the marriage, Dre admitted to feeling "ashamed" for pressuring her into signing the agreement and he "tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me." She claimed they both believed the deal was "null and void" at that time. Sources close to Dre disputed this allegation.

On Thursday, TMZ reported Young filed new documents asking for $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support and $5 million in lawyer fees. The documents filed on Friday included a breakdown of the expenses. The list includes $10,000 a month on laundry and cleaning; $135,000 a month on clothes; $60,000 a month on education; $900,000 on entertainment; $100000 a month on mortgage; $125,000 a month on charity donations; and $20,000 a month on internet service. Young said she spends $2,530,000 on monthly expenses.

Young and Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, have two children together, daughter Truly, 19, and son Truice, 23. Dre has four other children from previous relationships. He is the founder of Beats Electronics and Aftermath Entertainment. His net worth was an estimated $800 million in 2019, Forbes reports.