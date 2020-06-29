Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, has reportedly filed for divorce, after 24 years of marriage. According to TMZ, Young filed the legal paperwork on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Dre and Young married on May 25, 1996, and have two adult children together: Truice — a son — and Truly, a daughter. Sources have told the outlet that Dre and Young do not have a prenuptial agreement, and that he is worth around $800 million. The outlet also noted that Young is seeking spousal support. Young is a lawyer who was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt. She was represented in that divorce by high-powered celebrity attorney, Samantha Spector. TMZ stated that they reached out to Dre's reps for comment but the hip-hop mogul reportedly had "no comment."

The rap icon is not the only music industry celebrity to be going through a divorce, as singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. on June 4, Clarkson filed for divorce, also citing "irreconcilable differences." Following the news, rumors began to swirl that the couple had been going through a rough time, but the coronavirus quarantine period made matters worse. A source told PEOPLE that their forced close-proximity "exacerbated any issues" they already had, and stated that the past few months had been "stressful time" for the pair.

Another source told PEOPLE that Clarkson and Blackstock have basically "been like friends for a while," due to their demanding work schedules. "Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming," added the source. "They both work so hard. It's nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention. Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together, and Blackstock has two older children from a previous relationship.

This story is developing...