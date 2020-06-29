Dr. Dre's 24-Year Marriage to Nicole Young Is Ending, and Fans Can't Believe It
On Monday, fans learned that Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's marriage was coming to an end, and many had jokes lined up just for the occasion. The rapper has been married to Young — a lawyer — for 24 years, but she filed for a divorce this week according to a report by TMZ. Young claimed that "irreconcilable differences" make her marriage impossible to maintain.
Dre and Young married in May of 1996, and have been a symbol of success for hip-hop fans ever since. They have two adult children together — a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly. Sources close to the couple said that they do not have a prenuptial agreement, and that Young does plan on seeking spousal support from Dre. Judging by the response on Twitter, fans are pretty certain she will get it.
Dr. Dre is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time, with one of the longest careers the genre has ever seen. In that time, however, not all of his releases have been hits, and fans were not shy about poking fun at him on social media after news of his divorce broke.
Common themes in the ensuing Twitter storm included parodies of the lyrics to "Forgot About Dre," with fans speculating that Young was finally ready to forget about him once and for all. Many also mocked Dre's long-awaited album, Detox, which has never been released despite years of promises.
There were some more personal jabs, however, as fans had conflicting feelings about the fact that Dre and Young do not have a pre-nup. To many, this was a sign of true love between them, though to others it was just a massive oversight.
All-in-all, fans seem to be sympathizing with both Dre and Young as they pursue a divorce. Here's a look at how Twitter responded to the news on Monday.
Qualified
...and she's a lawyer....— Traveljunkiefool (@Traveljunkiefo1) June 29, 2020
prevnext
She must’ve found out he wasn’t a doctor— cilabu (@lfcfan48277781) June 29, 2020
Surprise
Dre ain’t have a prenup?? Ooh pic.twitter.com/YWhDDaTxZR— The Temptress of Waikiki (@notChvnel) June 29, 2020
prevnext
Dr. Dre lawyer trying to figure out what he can keep in his divorce with no prenup pic.twitter.com/IjNSlv4c5u— YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) June 29, 2020
Detox
prevnext
No Prenup and Dre’s soon to be ex-wife is actually a lawyer as well, Detox finally coming out after this case. https://t.co/pG5Lje0N7K pic.twitter.com/Kg3FXJSIV9— Ahmed/Justice for Breonna Taylor Elijah McClain (@big_business_) June 29, 2020
Forgot
She done forgot about Dre pic.twitter.com/X2zbVigFF4— Burt McGirt (@xBurtMcGirtx) June 29, 2020
prevnext
She forgot about Dre— Fred (@radley_atticus) June 29, 2020
Embarrassing
Dr Dre married a lawyer with NO prenup..... pic.twitter.com/nT0MeFwa9v— Pusha Key (@Mackzsdaname) June 29, 2020
prevnext
Ching, Ching!— Stavin R. Jones (@012000Rick) June 29, 2020
Quarantine
prevnext
corona virus exposing fake love...This is sad but some have managed to stick it out no matter worth. I hope they seek counseling.— mebeingme (@52ea67817f0b4f3) June 29, 2020
Rick Ross
prev
Rick Ross reacts to Dr. Dre getting a divorce 😂 pic.twitter.com/0wBc3TvuNP— Rap Spotlights (@rapspots) June 29, 2020