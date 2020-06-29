Dr. Dre's 24-Year Marriage to Nicole Young Is Ending, and Fans Can't Believe It

On Monday, fans learned that Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's marriage was coming to an end, and many had jokes lined up just for the occasion. The rapper has been married to Young — a lawyer — for 24 years, but she filed for a divorce this week according to a report by TMZ. Young claimed that "irreconcilable differences" make her marriage impossible to maintain.

Dre and Young married in May of 1996, and have been a symbol of success for hip-hop fans ever since. They have two adult children together — a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly. Sources close to the couple said that they do not have a prenuptial agreement, and that Young does plan on seeking spousal support from Dre. Judging by the response on Twitter, fans are pretty certain she will get it.

Dr. Dre is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time, with one of the longest careers the genre has ever seen. In that time, however, not all of his releases have been hits, and fans were not shy about poking fun at him on social media after news of his divorce broke.

Common themes in the ensuing Twitter storm included parodies of the lyrics to "Forgot About Dre," with fans speculating that Young was finally ready to forget about him once and for all. Many also mocked Dre's long-awaited album, Detox, which has never been released despite years of promises.

There were some more personal jabs, however, as fans had conflicting feelings about the fact that Dre and Young do not have a pre-nup. To many, this was a sign of true love between them, though to others it was just a massive oversight.

All-in-all, fans seem to be sympathizing with both Dre and Young as they pursue a divorce. Here's a look at how Twitter responded to the news on Monday.