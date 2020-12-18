Dove Cameron Flaunts Revealing Lingerie Look After Split From Thomas Doherty

✖

Descendants actress Dove Cameron shared a revealing new photo on Instagram Wednesday, posing in lingerie while sharing behind the scenes photos from her "We Belong" music video. Cameron thanked her fans for their support, although she did reveal that she would like 2020 to end as quickly as the rest of us. The new photos come just a few days after Cameron announced she and her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty broke up.

"Me & my woman want to thank u so much for 2m on the ['We Belong'] video and 20m streams," Cameron wrote, referring to the statue in her photos. "U blow my mind. Thank u for loving me so wellllll. 2021 can’t come fast enough." Cameron shared the "We Belong" video on YouTube on Dec. 8 and it has over 2.1 million views and over 267,000 likes.

The 24-year-old's professional success comes after she shared some sad news with fans on her Instagram Story. Earlier this week, she responded to fan speculation about her relationship status, as many noticed she and Doherty were no longer appearing in each other's posts. "Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight," Cameron wrote, adding that the former couple split in October.

"The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends," she continued. Cameron thanked fans for respecting their privacy. Doherty has not publicly commented on the split. The actor is now working on HBO's Gossip Girl reboot, which will air in 2021.

Cameron and Doherty met while filming Descendants 2 for the Disney Channel. In the film, Cameron played Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, while Doherty played Harry Hook, Captain Hook's son. They also appeared in Descendants 3 together. The last time Cameron shared a photo with Doherty was in April when she celebrated his birthday. Doherty's last post with Cameron was published in August and was only a black and white picture with no caption.

Cameron released "We Belong" in the summer. It was co-written with Casey Smith, Noonie Bao, and Jessie Shatkin. In a July interview with Paper, Cameron said focusing on work helped with her mental health during the coronavirus quarantine. "Work is so central and obviously, that's true for everybody, but it's also really important for me in terms of my mental health because my work is my creative expression," she explained at the time. "Because those things are at an intersection, I've really been prioritizing working, luckily I can do a lot of it from home. Obviously, I can't go off and finish my two movies in my apartment, but with what I can do, I've been writing loads; this is my second single release under quarantine."