Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron Splits From Thomas Doherty After 4 Years Dating

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have decided to "part ways" after four years of dating. The Descendants star, 24, confirmed that she and the 25-year old actor had decided to split in a message shared to her Instagram Story Friday after months of speculation from fans who noticed the two had not been posting about one another.

"Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight," Cameron wrote on her social media. "In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends." She thanked her fans for "allowing us our privacy in this time," and reposted part of her statement on Twitter. Doherty has yet to comment on their breakup, and is currently filming the HBO Gossip Girl reboot, set to be released in 2021.

Cameron and Doherty first started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Descendants 2. While the Disney star revealed she had split from her beau in October, the last photo she has of him on her Instagram page is from April 21, when she celebrated Doherty's birthday with a romantic post calling him, "the best human being to ever be created. the purest heart and the softest soul," adding, "I will love you forever." The Lodge actor's final photo with his ex on Instagram is from August, and features a black and white photo of the two hugging, posted without a caption.

Cameron couldn't help but get emotional during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019, saying of her then-boyfriend, "I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]. His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that."

The Hairspray Live! actress continued she used to tell her mom she thought she would end up alone, "because I never thought anybody would understand me or I knew people read me wrong, even when I was little." She continued, "And so, meeting Thomas... it was like, 'Oh, there you are.' I know that we are three years in, but it feels like this every day."