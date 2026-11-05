2 TV Legends Were Onboard Plane That Skidded off Runway



A pair of TV stars were involved in a scary airport scene late last month.

Donnie Wahlberg and Amy Jo Johnson were among eight people on board a plane that ran into a fence after running out of runway at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Airport during an attempted takeoff. The flight was attempting to fly to Canada.

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In the hours after the scare, Wahlberg, 57, posted a video to his Instagram account explaining the situation. “We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway,” Wahlberg said. “I’m just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us.”

Wahlberg, who stars in the CBS police drama, Boston Blue, later shared that those on the plane prayed during the runway incident and were thankful for the outcome.

“I looked out the window and said, ‘We are not getting up in the air today, but we’re safe and thankful and all is well,’” the former New Kids On The Block singer continued. In the caption of his IG video, Wahlberg added, “The airplane did take some lumps -but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful. All glory to God! By his grace, we are all ok.”

Johnson, 56, known for her role as the pink Power Ranger in the ‘90s hit series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, also made her way to Instagram to address the problem that caused their plane to stay grounded in Vegas.

“It was an eventual weekend. That’s for sure,” Johson began along with several photos of that weekend’s NKOTB concert, the plane her and Wahlberg were on, and the runway fence which was damaged by the private plane’s wing. “Watching the incredible (Donnie Wahlberg) and his mates crush it in their last show in Vegas (after a two-year residency). And then surviving a hairy plane situation. But we did. And I’m grateful and very happy to be alive!”

Fortunately, no one on board the aircraft or at the airport were injured.