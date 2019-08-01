Donald Trump Jr. Weighs in on Mario Lopez’s ‘Transgender’ Comments

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on Mario Lopez‘s recent transgender comments, saying that he “literally can’t see anything wrong.” Lopez came under fire recently when an interview he did with conservative podcast host Candace Owens surfaced this week. During the interview, the conversation turned to celebrities such as Charlize Theron raising their young children transgender. “Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Trump Jr. has since taken to Twitter to defend Lopez, saying that he things the Extra host’s comments were “reasonable and accepting.”

He also expressed agreement in the sentiment that young children cannot make “permanent decision” for themselves.

I literally can’t see anything wrong with what Mario Lopez said here that would cause the Outrage Mob try to destroy him… He was as reasonable and accepting as anyone could be but because he may have had doubts about letting a 3 Year Old make a permanent decision hes killed? https://t.co/ELWmZuKUvL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Lopez has since apologized for his comments, issuing a statement to PEOPLE that read, “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

The producers of Extra also recently issued a statement, that seems to imply Lopez’s position on the show could be in jeopardy.

“While we have enjoyed a long relationship with Mario Lopez, who we know to be a caring person, the opinions he expressed in this interview do not reflect those of Extra,” the statement read. “We wholeheartedly embrace our friends from the LGBTQ community and believe they need support and love. For more support on these issues you can go to GLAAD.org.”

Lopez was noticeably absent from Wednesday’s episode of the entertainment news show.