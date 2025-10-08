Dolly Parton’s Sister Clarifies Her Remarks Asking for Prayers for Singer

Dolly Parton’s sister wants to “clear something up” after alarming fans of the country icon by saying she was “up all night praying” for her health.

Freida Parton, 68, took to Facebook Tuesday with a follow-up message, saying she didn’t mean to make Dolly’s condition “sound so serious” in her first post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to clear something up,” Freida began. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

She went on to clarify that Dolly, 79, has been “a little under the weather,” and that she “simply asked for prayers” because she believes “so strongly in the power of prayer.” Freida explained, “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

sisters Stella Parton, Freida Parton, and Dolly Parton at Bearsville Studios in North Hollywood, California for the recording of Freida Parton’s Self-Titled Album-‘Freida Parton’ on January 15, 1981 . (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

She concluded by thanking her sister’s fans for “lifting her up,” assuring that their love “truly makes a difference.”

Earlier Tuesday, Freida concerned the “9 to 5” singer’s fans with a post reading, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida concluded, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

(Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Dolly announced last week that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to health reasons. “As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” the Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she continued. “You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

The musical legend concluded, “And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”